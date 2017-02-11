LATE JURASSIC MYSTERIOUS CREEK FORMATION

explorer in residence Musings meant to captivate, educate and inspire.

FOSSIL HUNTERS ::

Articles

DINOSAUR TRACKWAY



EARTH DAY | ONE WORLD



GINKO: LIVING FOSSIL



desolation sound



FOUR RAINDROPS... Four individual raindrops falling on the high peaks of the Rockies could easily end up thousands of miles apart -- one flowing north to the Beaufort Sea, another reaching the the Gulf of Mexico, a third would be absorbed into Hudson Bay to the east and the last into the vast Pacific.

MISTER KANE



PETE DONOHUE PHOTOGRAPHY



desolation sound



Northern Goshawk



VALHALLA



Nature Blog Network

TYAUGHTON



TYAUGHTON FOSSIL FIELD TRIP



solnhofen



WEST COAST AMMONITE - VIPS



Add to Technorati Favorites

Paleo News on Twitter Twitter Updates follow me on Twitter

KITSILANO KANE



GODS OF THE SEA Ammonites were a group of hugely successful aquatic molluscs that looked like the still extant Nautilus, a coiled shellfish that lives off the southern coast of Asia. While the Nautilus lived on, ammonites graced our waters from around 400 million years ago until the end of the Cretaceous, 65 million years.



COHO FISHING | SEYMOUR INLET



Hunt Family Potlatch



FOSSILS OF THE WORLD



world PALEONTOLOGY Loading...

CUDDLY CUTIE PIES



Building British Columbia Some 270 million plus years ago, had one wanted to buy waterfront property in what is now British Columbia, you’d be looking somewhere between Prince George and the Alberta border.

Explore Inspire Experience Loading...

FOSSILHUNTRESS TRACKS

HEIDI, DANIEL & CHARLES HELM



SUNSHINE COAST



MYOMANCY | MICE PREDICTOR Myomancy was a method of divination by mice. Their behaviour was observed and taken as a omen of what was to come. Modern scientists study the movements of mice more than the ancient myomancers did and for ends that are not dissimilar.



BEST SISTERS | NIGHT & DAY



ALPINE ADVENTURE



DIATRYMA TRACKWAY



Best Friends



TROPICAL CHUCKANUT The siltstones, sandstones, mudstones and conglomerates of the Chuckanut Formation were laid down about 40-54 million years ago during the Eocene epoch, a time of luxuriant plant growth in the subtropical flood plain that covered much of the Pacific Northwest.



TUMBLER RIDGE TRACKWAY



OLYMPIC PENINSULA One of the most beautiful drives in the Pacific Northwest is the coastline along the Olympic Peninsula from Port Angeles to Neah Bay. This stretch of road meanders alongside the Clallam Formation, a thick, mainly marine sequence of sandstones and siltstones that line the northwestern margin of the Olympic Peninsula, western Washington.



DINOSAUR TRACK



oregon paleontology The Farallon Plate took a turn north some 57 million years ago, sweeping much of western coastal Oregon along with it. By the middle Oligocene, the Cascadia Subduction Zone was in full force with growing pressure erupting volcanoes along the Western Cascades, a pattern that was to continue well into the Miocene. The soft ocean sediments of Oregon contain beautifully preserved gastropods, bivalves and cephalopods.



BLESS GOOD FRIENDS



rain or shine

Rain long foretold takes a long time to pass; if it arrives on short notice, it soon will pass. For the folks I go out collecting with all hikes, digs and kayak trips are rain or shine. Safety is always top of mind and prepping for the weather is paramount. Keep yourself safe whatever part of the world you choose to explore. For forecasts of marine weather in Vancouver call 604.666.3655 or visit http://www.weatheroffice.com/

EXPLORING PARADISE



DEEP COVE



SEARCHING FOR SOMETHING?

ARTWORK BY TINA BEARD

